









Isaac Junior Wilder was born July 12, 1946 and passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at home in Portland, OR, surrounded by his children.

Born in Cincinnait, OH, he graduated from Whitley County High School and Somerset Community College with a degree in drafting engineering. Noble Wilder had been active in the Masons and belonged to the Tri-County Elks Lodge.

Isaac was preceded in death by wife Gale Monhollen-Wilder, and wife Gail Ann Watson Wilder – the mother of his children; father Isaac Sampson Wilder; mother Myrtle Haggard; and siblings Inez Mason, Pat Monday, Carolyn Brewer, Juanita Peachie Wilson, Jeanie Rains, Lee Chappell and Teresa Haggard.

He is survived by his three children: Brandon Wilder (Tara), Lisa Wilder (Gannon), and Aaron Wilder (Christina); five grandchildren and two great grandchildren; siblings: Marian Hagy (Bob), Coreta Brewer, Joan Chappell Anderson (Tom), June Chappell Burkhart (Gene), Judy Chappell Greis (Champe); and a host of nieces and nephews who all mourn his passing.

A celebration of Isaac’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, at the Hugh Harris Masonic Lodge, at 2209 South Main Street, Corbin, KY with Rev. Mike Helton officiating. Burial will follow at the Brafford Cemetery at Gray.

This announcement is a courtesy of Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home and messages can be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.