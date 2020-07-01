









Iris Kathy Ivey, age 56, of Jellico, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Tennova North in Powell, Tennessee. Kathy is preceded in death by her mother and father, Imogene and Rev. George Ivey, Sr.; brother, Alvin Ivey; and a nephew, Matt Ivey.

She is survived by sisters, Tammy Ivey and Jana Morgan; brothers, George Ivey Jr. (Bo), Johnny Ivey, Kenneth Wayne Ivey and Carl Ivey, all of Jellico, Tennessee; nieces and nephews, Samantha, Kelvin, Whitney, Nicholas, Chris, Amy, Kendra, and Rebecca Ann; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held Thursday, June 25, at Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, Tennessee with the Rev. D.J. Osborn officiating. Interment was held on Friday June 26, in the Jellico Cemetery.

Llewellyn Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.