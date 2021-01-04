









Iris “Benjie” Love, 66, beloved wife, mother, daughter, and sister, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at her home at Corbin, KY.

She was born on November 10, 1954 in Corbin to Effilee Helton McHargue and the late Jasper Cecil McHargue. On June 2, 1991 she married her loving husband Lou Love in Sidney, Nebraska.

Benjie loved the outdoors, fishing, traveling, and especially loved spending time with her family. She was a tireless and selfless person who was committed to the betterment of all the lives that surrounded her. Benjie would often be found at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Corbin where she worked for over 20 years. She will be dearly missed by all that know and love her.

Benjie is survived by her husband Lou Love of Corbin; daughter Tara Nichols (Chris) of Ferron, Utah; step-daughters, Elizabeth Love (Nick) of Danville, KY and Lorie Bright (Jeremy) of Martinsville, IN; her mother Effilee McHargue of Corbin; sisters Sharon Byrd and Angiela Foster (Raymond Bledsoe), both of Corbin; brothers J.C. McHargue (Sherry) and Victor McHargue, both of Corbin; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

All funeral arrangements with Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home were private for her family which were held on Monday, January 4.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to be donations in Benjie’s name to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital @ www.stjude.org.

