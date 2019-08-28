









Irene Wilhoit Creekmore, 88, of Jellico, TN went to be with the Lord on Thursday August 22, 2019 at the Heritage in Corbin, KY.

Irene is preceded in death by her husband, William Crit Creekmore Jr. sons, William Crit Creekmore III; and Roger Creekmore, mother and father; Rhoda and William Wilhoit, sister, Ellen and brothers, Joseph, Sterling and Clarence Wilhoit, grandchildren, William Crit Leach and Gerald Wayne Cotner Jr.

She is survived by children; Virgil Creekmore and wife Judy of Jellico, TN, Anna Lynn and husband Curtis of Williamsburg, KY; sisters; Sarah Pleasant and husband Dennis of Lafollette, TN; Betty Steele of Florida; grandchildren; William Crit Simmons, William Joseph Creekmore, Christopher Creekmore, Amber Taylor, Joni Creekmore, Sherry Saint, Krystal Owensby, Roger Creekmore Jr; Virgil Creekmore Jr; Joshua Creekmore, Kimberly Bray and a host of great-grandchildren and special friend Dallas Redmond.

Her funeral service was held Saturday, August 24, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, TN with Rev. Curtis Lynn officiating.

Burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery at Wooldridge, TN.

