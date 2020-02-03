









Irene Shown Ballard was born August 24, 1928 in Briceville, TN, and passed away on January 28, 2020 at her home in Elk Valley, TN. She was a gentle lady and dedicated mother who had an immense love for her family, unlimited beautiful smiles and enduring faith in God. She loved to laugh at vintage television shows like “The Beverly Hillbillies” and “I Love Lucy.” A shining example of a Christian in word and deed, she had kind words for everyone. Her lifetime demeanor was humble, helpful and positive. In good times and not so good times, her smile was like sunshine. We would have loved to have kept her but God called her home to heaven where she resides in peace, reunited with family, free of pain—and that is our comfort.

Irene was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Rev. Paul Ballard; and, her parents, Alonzo and Emma Shown who raised her in a lively, loving, family in Shown Hollow near an inlet of Norris Lake. The departed also includes brothers, Clarence, Clayton, Avery and Frank Shown; sisters, Leathy Shown Fraley, Idabelle Shown; and, grandson, Travis Strunk.

Listed are family members who survive her and mourn her absence on earth while celebrating her precious life and presence in heaven—

Children and their spouses: Darlene and John Collins; Kenneth and Kathleen Ballard; Johnny and Patty Ballard, all of Pioneer, TN; Dwain and Teresa Ballard of Huntsville, TN; Roger and Debbie Ballard; Pauline Stewart, all of Baxter, TN; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Siblings and their spouses: Odessa Emery of Stonington, Illinois; Billy and Joann Shown; Ed Shown; Nola Shown, sister-in-law, all of Jacksboro, TN; Geneva and William Bolinger of LaFollette, TN. Also, a very dear friend, Betty Carithers of Elk Valley, TN. Additionally, a multitude of friends and family celebrate the life of this wonderful lady who blessed them for many decades with her sweet, uplifting presence.

Irene was a loving, faithful member of Little Elk Baptist Church where son Kenneth serves as Assistant Pastor. She enjoyed life’s simple pleasures like family gatherings; going to church; watching gardens and children grow; welcoming new babies into the family fold; sitting in the sunroom; and, watching TV from her recliner while John held her hand. We have lost her earthly presence–but we have gained the living legacy she has left behind with her loved ones. She has left a cherished mother’s love, care and devotion; memories to celebrate like her sense of humor and breathless laugh; a life lived well in Christ. Her life was, and is, a treasure for her daughters and sons, and one to be celebrated. Mother’s favorite expression was, “Goodbye and so long.” So goodbye, goodnight, Mother Irene… thank you for all you have been to each of us… and so long, sweet soul.

The funeral was held Friday, January 31 at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Larry Sexton and Rev. Kenneth Ballard officiating.

Interment followed on Saturday morning, February 1, in the Warren Memorial Gardens in Elk Valley, TN.

Pallbearers were Daniel Ballard, Johnathan Ballard, Dustin Duncan, Andy Meadows, Cody Byrd, and Zachary Duncan. Honorary pallbearers were Jason Holston and Jim Carithers.

Cox & Son Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.