Investigation leads to rape, sodomy, additional sexual abuse charges against Corbin man

Posted On 18 Mar 2019
A Corbin man previously charged with sexual abuse involving teen girls is facing additional charges.

Danny Ray Collinger, 32, of Corbin, was arrested March 8 following an investigation by Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer said Monday that Collier is facing additional charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree sexual abuse.

Collinger allegedly had sexual intercourse with a female juvenile on multiple occasions in multiple locations, Acciardo stated.

Collinger was initially charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, six counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, and one count of second-degree wanton endangerment.

Acciardo said Collinger had allegedly given alcohol to several teen girls, and had sexual contact with one of them.

Deputies were called to the hospital that night after hospital staff treated the victim.

Upon questioning, Acciardo said Collinger admitted to having sexual contact with the juvenile on two different occasions.

Acciardo stated that the investigation is continuing and more charges are expected.

