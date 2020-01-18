Investigation continues into thefts from vehicles in Corbin area











Area law enforcement is continuing to investigate a series of vehicle break-ins in Corbin and northern Whitley County.

Reports of the incidents have been called in to Corbin Police, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Constable Ron “Bubba” Bowling.

Corbin Police Lt. Coy Wilson, the department’s public affairs officer, said the first incidents were reported Friday night.

The few items reported missing include sunglasses, firearms and even some change., Law enforcement said the vehicles that have been targeted had been left unlocked.

“Please make sure to secure your vehicles at night,” Bowling said. “If you should suspect someone in or around your vehicle at night do not approach. Instead activate the panic alarm on your key chain if your vehicle is equipped with such and call 911.”

Areas targeted include Oak Grove Church Road, Barton School Road, Fifth Street, Fourth Street and McFadden

Authorities have released a photo taken from a surveillance photo of an unidentified male suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the break-ins is asked to call Whitley County E-911 at 549-6017, or the Corbin Police Department at 528-1122.