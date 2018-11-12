Investigation continues into Saturday shooting at Lily veterans club













Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are continuing to investigate a shooting early Saturday morning at a veterans club in the Lily community that has the victim at the University of Kentucky Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, identified the victim as 69-year-old Donnie Mabe.

Deputies were called to investigate after Made walked into the ER at Baptist Health Corbin suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, arms and left thigh.

Acciardo identified the weapon as a Derringer pistol.

Mabe had allegedly been involved in an ongoing dispute with William Helton of Corbin, which turned physical outside the AMVETS Club on U.S. 25.

At some point, Helton produced a Derringer pistol and fired once.

“It was loaded with three balls and buckshot,” Acciardo said of the pistol.

Mabe was abled to make it to his vehicle and drive to the hospital where he walked inside for treatment.

He was later transferred to UK.

UK officials were unable to give an update on Mabe’s condition.

Acciardo said Helton called Laurel dispatch and reported that he thought he had shot someone during a scuffle in the parking lot at AMVETS.

Acciardo said Detective Gary Mehler is continuing the investigation.

No charges have yet been filed.

“We have conflicting accounts of what happened,” Acciardo said adding that the case may be presented directly to the grand jury.

Acciardo said despite the rumors, deputies very rarely receive complaints about the club.

“We haven’t really had any problems that I’m aware of,” Acciardo said explaining that as part of his job he sees every arrest citation.

“I don’t know of any DUI crashes we have worked where the individual said they had been drinking at AMVETS,” he said.