Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Invalid license plate leads to drug arrest

Posted On 12 May 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

An invalid license plate resulted in the seizure of multiple bags of methamphetamine, along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and the arrest of a Tennessee duo who were in the vehicle with two young children.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Whitley Co. woman faces 13 charges

Posted On 05 May 2021
, By
0

London man arrested for attempted shoplifting

Posted On 05 May 2021
, By
0

Laurel Co. man arrested for threatening to stab ambulance crew

Posted On 05 May 2021
, By
0

Arrest made in Arena Catalytic converter thefts

Posted On 27 Apr 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal