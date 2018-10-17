Intoxicated woman arrested after knocking on multiple doors, deputies say













A Lily woman was arrested Sunday night after police found her knocking on multiple doors along Echo Valley Road and determined she was under the influence.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Donna G. Medley, 51, on one count of public intoxication – controlled substance.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that deputies were called to the area at approximately 9:25 p.m..

Upon further investigation, Acciardo said deputies determined Medley was under the influence of controlled substances and took her into custody.

In addition, deputies served Medley with outstanding warrants out of Laurel County on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance. In addition, Medley was charged with a Kentucky parole board violation warrant for allegedly absconding parole supervision and failure to complete treatment for substance abuse.

In addition, Medley was served with a bench warrant out of Laurel County for failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication – controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Medley was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.