Intoxicated man tells Laurel County deputies he thought he was in Tennessee
Posted On 20 May 2020
Being taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center Sunday night following his arrest in connection with a high-speed chase may have appeared strange to Wade Allen Honeycutt as he reportedly told the arresting officers that he thought he was in Tennessee.
