Intermittent lane closures taking place on I-75 in Whitley County Monday-Tuesday











The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office advises motorists that intermittent lane closures will occur Monday, Nov. 16, and Tuesday, Nov. 17 on I-75, (mile points 2.0 – 5.0) in Whitley County.

The intermittent lane closures are necessary due to bridge maintenance operations. The intermittent lane closures are expected to begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m. each day.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date and time could be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions athttp://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.

You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.