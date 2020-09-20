Interim pastor at Central Baptist Corbin helps pen new book on church revitalization











The idea to write Lead to Revitalize! 15 Practices of a Church Revitalization Leader may have come about prior to the current COVID-19 pandemic, but with the public health crisis still in the daily headlines, this book could not have come at a better time for church leaders everywhere.

Lead to Revitalize , published by Aneko Press, was co-authored by a team of eleven members of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, including Dr. Stephen C. Rice, who has served as interim pastor at Central Baptist Church in Corbin since spring of this year.

A brief bio in the back of the book says of Dr. Rice, “Dr. Stephen C. Rice is the team leader of the Church Consulting and Revitalization Team at the Kentucky Baptist Convention. Before coming to the KBC, he led four Kentucky Baptist churches to experience significant levels of revitalization.”

Many different topics are covered in this new book, including prayer, preaching, evangelizing, discipling, leadership development, relationship building, how to handle conflict, and more. In all, there are 15 chapters and just over 180 pages of material that will help church leaders in their revitalization efforts.

In addition to writing the book’s preface, Dr. Rice presents chapter 15, the go-home chapter that discusses the importance of continually striving to gain knowledge. In this chapter, Rice explains how a Christian disciple is a good example of what a lifelong learner should look like.

Beginning with one’s approach to studying the Bible, both personally and with others, Dr. Rice outlines the most effective tools and strategies that will help a person develop into a faithful follower of Jesus Christ. In doing so, he provides a clear path forward for anyone wishing to spend the rest of their life strengthening their faith and drawing themselves closer to their Lord and Savior.

To find out more about Lead to Revitalize! 15 Practices of a Church Revitalization Leader, go online to www.AnekoPress.com. You can also search for the book on Amazon.com, booksamillion.com, or anywhere else where books are sold.