Inspections 08-28-19

Restaurant inspections

• Sagebrush, 1895 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin – 100. July 19 regular inspection. Remarks: Ready to open.

• Crabtree’s Drive-In, 18th Street, Corbin – 99. Aug. 7 regular inspection. Remarks: No hot water at women’s restroom hand sink.

• Hardee’s, 411 South Main Street – 98. Aug. 7 regular inspection. Remarks: Dipper well in bad repair; floors in bad repair.

Other inspections

• Laurel Lake Baptist Camp – 100. July 31 regular inspection.

• Laurel Lake Baptist Camp Cafeteria – 100. July 31 regular inspection.

• Corbin Rec. Snack Bar, 409 Barbourville Street – 100. Aug.2 regular inspection.

Pool inspections

• Red Roof Inn Pool, Corbin – 100. July 24 regular inspection.

• Econo Lodge Pool, Corbin – 100. July 24 regular inspection.

• Best Western Pool, Corbin – 97. July 24 regular inspection. Remarks; Chlorine level high.

• Corbin City Pool – 100. July 24 regular inspection.

• Cumberland Falls Pool, Highway 90 – 100. July 24 regular inspection.

• Cumberland Falls Wading Pool, Highway 90 – 100. July 24 regular inspection.

• Holiday Inn Pool, Corbin – 100. July 26 regular inspection.

• Super 8 Pool, Williamsburg – 100. July 26 regular inspection.

• Laurel Lake Baptist Camp Pool – 100. July 31 regular inspection.

• Kentucky Splash Lazy River, Williamsburg – 100. Aug. 6 regular inspection.

• Kentucky Splash Tadpole Island, Williamsburg – 100. Aug. 6 regular inspection.

• Kentucky Splash Aqua Twist, Williamsburg – 100. Aug. 6 regular inspection.

• Kentucky Splash Wave Pool, Williamsburg – 100. Aug. 6 regular inspection.

• Corbin City Pool – 97. Aug. 7 regular inspection. Remarks: Flow meter in bad repair; no hand towels in restrooms.