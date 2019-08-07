Inspections 08-07-19











Restaurants

• Rainbow Café, Kentucky Splash – 100. July 9 regular inspection.

• KFC #0263, 75 Highway 92W, Williamsburg – 100. July 9 regular inspection.

• Moonbow Café, 7359 Highway 90 – 100. July 12 regular inspection.

• Shep’s Place, 306 N. Main Street, Corbin – 99. July 18 regular inspection. Remarks: Thermometers required to be visible.

• White Dog Snack Bar, 2001 Highway 90 – 99. July 22 regular inspection. Remarks: Floors soiled behind grill.

Other

• Riverside Produce, 1387 US25W, Williamsburg – food service: 100; retail food: 99. July 3 regular inspection. Remarks: light fixture in the walk-in cooler is missing the shield.

• Williamsburg IGA #57, 25 N. US25W, Williamsburg – food service: 100; retail food: 99. July 5 regular inspection. Remarks: ceiling in bad repair near back wall.

• Busy Beez Learning Center, 209 N. Fourth Street, Williamsburg ¬– 98. July 8 regular inspection. Remarks: cabinets soiled; unapproved flooring in cooking area.

• Xpress Mart, 4078 N. US25W, Williamsburg – food service: 95; retail food: 99. July 8 regular inspection. Remarks: chemicals stored above food; inside ice machine soiled. Follow-up inspection required.

• Xpress Mart, 4078 N. US25W, Williamsburg – food service: 99; retail food: 99. July 19 follow-up inspection. Remarks: item related to chemical storage corrected; inside ice machine soiled.

• Stop & Save, 443 N. US25W, Williamsburg – food service: 93; retail food: 97. July 8 regular inspection. Remarks: no hand wash sink in food prep area; thermometers required in all coolers and freezers and must be visible; ice nozzle on Pepsi machine soiled. Follow-up inspection required.

• Cumberland Falls RV Park – 96. July 12 regular inspection. Remarks: no hot water in cliffy shower house.

• Cumberland Falls Park Grocery, 7359 Highway 90 – 100. July 12 regular inspection.

• Speedway #7606, 1847 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin – food service: 100; retail food: 98. July 18 regular inspection. Remarks: bottom of cabinet soiled/in bad repair under sink.

• Stop & Save, 443 N. US25W, Williamsburg – food service: 97; retail food: 97. July 19 follow-up inspection. Remarks: item relate to toilet and handwashing facilities corrected; thermometers required in all coolers and freezers; nozzle on Pepsi machine soiled.

• Cumberland Falls Gift Shop, 7351 Highway 90 – 99. July 22 regular inspection. Remarks: no hot water at hand wash sink.

Pools

• Holiday Inn Express Pool, Williamsburg – 100. July 23 regular inspection.

• Hampton Inn Pool, Williamsburg – 100. July 23 regular inspection.

• Kentucky Splash Aqua Twist, Williamsburg – 100. July 23 regular inspection.

• Kentucky Splash Tadpole Island, Williamsburg – 100. July 23 regular inspection.

• Kentucky Splash Lazy River, Williamsburg – 100. July 23 regular inspection.

• Kentucky Splash Wave Pool, Williamsburg – 100. July 23 regular inspection.