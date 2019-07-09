Inspections 07-10-19











Restaurant inspections

• Jack Wagon, 526 E. Highway 6, Woodbine – 100. June 4 regular inspection. Remarks: ready to open.

• Mo’s Diner, 526 E. Highway 6, Woodbine – 100. June 4 regular inspection. Remarks: ready to open.

• Pizza and Company, 1500 South Main Street, Corbin – 91. June 6 regular inspection. Remarks: prep cooler not maintaining food at 41 degrees or colder; outside of equipment soiled; floors in bad repair; walls in bad repair; ceiling in bad repair; lights unshielded in food prep area. Follow-up inspection required.

• Pizza and Company, 1500 South Main Street, Corbin – 96. June 21 follow-up inspection. Remarks: item related to prep cooler temperature corrected; see original inspection for remaining items.

• Austin City Saloon, 302 Main Street, Corbin – 100. June 7 regular inspection. Remarks: ready to open.

• Brooklyn Brothers Pizzeria, 1890 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin – 99. June 7 regular inspection. Remarks: inside ice machine soiled; lid area on ice storage bin soiled.

• Brashear’s Grocery, Williams-burg – 97. June 10 regular inspection. Remarks: reach-in freezer in bad repair; ice nozzle soiled on Pepsi machine; ceiling in walk-in cooler in bad repair; wall soiled in kitchen.

• Santa Fe Mexican Restaurant, 1855 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin – 94. June 11 regular inspection. Remarks: food thawing at room temperature; food uncovered under open racks; plastic bag being used as a liner in bad repair; nozzle on Coke machine soiled; inside lid of ice machine soiled; ice cream scoop soiled; outside of containers soiled; floors in bad repair/soiled; walls in bad repair; ceiling in bad repair.

• Arby’s #8669, 1897 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin – 100. June 12 regular inspection.

• Si Senor, 1600 S. Main Street, Corbin – 94. June 12 regular inspection. Remarks: employee observed changing gloves without washing hands; curtain used as a door soiled. Follow-up inspection required.

• Si Senor, 1600 S. Main Street, Corbin – 99. June 21 follow-up inspection. Remarks: item related to glove changing corrected; curtain used as a door soiled.

• Torres Mexican Steakhouse, 125 Walmart Way, Suite #1, Williamsburg – 100. June 19 regular inspection.

Other inspections

• Senior Citizens Center, 208 S. Second Street, Williamsburg – 100. June 11 regular inspection.

• Dollar General Store #17981, 11 Bee Creek Road, Corbin – 100. June 12 regular inspection.

• Corbin Nursing Home, 270 Bacon Creek Road, Corbin – 100. June 14 regular inspection.

• The Heritage, Bacon Creek Road, Corbin – 100. June 14 regular inspection.

• Tri-County Cineplex, 1871 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin – 100. June 14 regular inspection.

• Tri-County Catering, 100 Young’s Chapel Road, Corbin – 100. June 17 regular inspection.

• Williamsburg Nursing Home, 287 N. 11th Street, Williamsburg – 100. June 19 regular inspection.

• Jones Grocery, 2330 Highway 1804, Williamsburg – food service: 98; retail food: 100. June 20 regular inspection. Remarks: out of chemical test strips at dishwashing area.

• Laurel Lake Camping Resort, 80 Robert Blair Highway, Corbin – food service: 100; retail food: 100. July 1 regular inspection. Remarks: looks good.

• Soggy Bottoms Too, 965 S. US25W, Suite #2, Williamsburg – 100. July 2 regular inspection.

• Kroger L-719, 1019 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin – food service: 100; retail food: 100. July 2 regular inspection.

Pool inspections

• Holiday Inn Express Pool, Corbin – 100. June 17 regular inspection.

• Red Roof Inn Pool, Corbin – 100. June 17 regular inspection.

• Best Western Pool, Corbin – 100. June 17 regular inspection.

• Hampton Inn Pool, Williamsburg – 100. June 18 regular inspection.

• Holiday Inn Express Pool, Williamsburg – 97. June 18 regular inspection. Remarks: pH level high.

• Cumberland Inn Pool, Williamsburg – 100. June 18 regular inspection. Remarks: stabilized chlorine is not allowed to be used.

• Kentucky Splash Wave Pool, Williamsburg – 100. June 20 regular inspection.

• Kentucky Splash Lazy River, Williamsburg – 100. June 20 regular inspection.

• Kentucky Splash Tadpole Island, Williamsburg – 100. June 20 regular inspection.

• Kentucky Splash Aqua Twist, Williamsburg – 100. June 20 regular inspection.

• Corbin City Pool, Corbin – 97. June 20 regular inspection. Remarks: chlorine level high.

• Corbin City Pool, Corbin – 100. June 21 follow-up inspection. Remarks: item related to chlorine level corrected.

• Laurel Lake Baptist Camp Pool, Singing Hills Road – 100. June 21 regular inspection.

• Econo Lodge Pool – 100. June 21 regular inspection.

• Super 8 Pool, Williamsburg – 100. June 21 regular inspection.

• Cumberland Falls Pool, Highway 90 – 100. June 21 regular inspection.

• Cumberland Falls Wading Pool – 97. June 21 regular inspection. Remarks: no chlorine in wading pool; pool closed. Call for re-inspection to re-open pool. Follow-up inspection required.

• Cumberland Falls Wading Pool – 100. June 25 follow-up inspection. Remarks: item related to chlorine corrected.

