Inspections 03-13-19













Restaurant Inspections

The Caboose, 107 N. Main Street, Corbin – 100. Jan. 30 regular inspection. Remarks: ready to open.

Hardees Red Burrito, 730 S. 10th Street, Williamsburg – 98. Feb. 7 regular inspection. Remarks: outside of equipment soiled; floors soiled in hard to clean areas.

Little Caesars Pizza, 1015 US25W, Williamsburg – 99. Feb. 7 regular inspection. Remarks: ceiling soiled/hood over oven soiled.

Burger King, 1859 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin – 96. Feb. 14 regular inspection. Remarks: nozzles soiled on Coke machine; outside of equipment soiled; hot water heater in bad repair/leaking; floors soiled; walls in bad repair; ceiling soiled.

Subway #54488, 1019 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin – 98. Feb. 21 regular inspection. Remarks: food thawing at room temperature.

McDonalds #2, 1977 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin – 89. Feb. 19 regular inspection. Remarks: hot food held below 135 degrees; employee observed touching ready to eat food with bare hands; floors soiled behind grill. Follow-up inspection required.

McDonalds #2, 1977 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin – 99. March 5 follow-up inspection. Remarks: items related to hot food temperature and employee touch food with bare hands corrected; floors soiled behind grill.

Domino’s Team Pizza, 937 N. US25W, Williamsburg – 88. Feb. 27 regular inspection. Remarks: employee observed using hand sanitizer in place of hand washing; corn meal lid on floor; toilet leaking from waste side; no hand washing sign in restroom. Follow-up inspection required.

Huddle House, 583 W. Highway 92, Williamsburg – 96. Feb. 27 regular inspection. Remarks: reach-in freezer not maintaining product hard frozen; no hot holding thermometer for dish wash machine.

Burger King, 579 W. Highway 92, Williamsburg – 97. Feb. 27 regular inspection. Remarks: nozzles soiled on Coke machine in lobby; outside of equipment soiled; floors soiled in hard to clean areas; floors soiled in men’s restroom; ceiling in bad repair in lobby; walls soiled in hard to clean areas.

Other Inspections

Little Mart, 4039 N. US25W, Williamsburg – food service: 98; retail food: 99. Feb. 7 regular inspection. Remarks: inside ice machine soiled; outside of equipment soiled; no hot water in restrooms.

Minit Mart, 2540 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin – food service: 100; retail food: 100. Feb. 8 regular inspection.

Circle K #4703292, 3782 Cumberland Falls Road, Corbin – food service: 100; retail food: 100. Feb. 8 regular inspection.

Little Lambs Preschool, Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin – 100. Feb. 14 regular inspection.

Sav-A-Lot #79, 1520 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin – 98. Feb. 19 regular inspection. Remarks: no hand towels in meat room at hand sink.

Rainbow Connection, 2413 South Main Street, Corbin – 100. Feb. 19 regular inspection.

Bee Creek Market, 2635 Bee Creek Road, Corbin – food service: 100; retail food: 100. Feb. 27 regular inspection.

Bell-Whitley Early Head Start, 535 N. 11th Street, Williamsburg – 100. Feb. 25 regular inspection.

Blackeyed Sunday’s (tattoo and body piercing), 1115 S. Main Street, Corbin – 100. March 5 regular inspection. Remarks: ready to open.

Hotel/Motel Inspections

Landmark Inn, 1891 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin – 90. Feb. 20 regular inspection. Remarks: bathtub faucet is leaking in room 100; the bathtub is soiled in room 100; hard to reach ceiling corners are soiled in guest rooms; the microwave is soiled in room 124; hallway lights are out on all three floors.

Holiday Inn Express Hotel – 96. Feb. 22 regular inspection. Remarks: hard to reach areas of furniture are not being cleaned properly, especially around refrigerators; the light at the shaving mirror does not meet the required 40 foot candles in guestrooms.

Red Roof Inn & Suites, 1888 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin – 96. March 5 regular inspection. Remarks: the hard to reach area behind the refrigerator is soiled in most rooms; the light at the bathroom sink does not meet the required 40 foot candles in any of the guest rooms.

Pool Inspections

Cumberland Inn Pool, Williamsburg – 100. Feb. 26 regular inspection.

Hampton Inn Pool, Williamsburg – 100. Feb. 26 regular inspection.

Holiday Inn Express Pool, Williamsburg – 100. Feb. 26