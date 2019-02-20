Inspections 02-20-19













Restaurant inspections

• Arby’s #1998, 701 S. 10th Street, Williamsburg – 98. Jan. 25 regular inspection. Remarks: reach-in freezer not maintaining food hard frozen.

• Wendy’s, 481 W. Highway 92W, Williamsburg – 99. Feb. 5 regular inspection. Remarks: floors soiled behind fryers.

• Long John Silvers, 60 Happy Hollow Road, Williamsburg – 97. Feb. 5 regular inspection. Remarks: inside ice machine soiled; lid on drive-thru ice bin soiled; outside of equipment soiled; floors soiled in hard to clean areas; walls in bad repair throughout restaurant; walls soiled near deep fryer area.

Other inspections

• Baptist Health Corbin cafeteria, 1 Trillium Way, Corbin – 99. Jan. 28 regular inspection. Remarks: utensils soiled; clean utensils in soiled container.

• Branham Mobile Home Park – 94. Jan. 31 regular inspection. Remarks: all of the homes are not properly numbered; the road through the park is in poor condition; there are old appliances, used tires and trash outside some homes.

• Hightop Mobile Home Park – 92. Jan. 31 regular inspection. Remarks: a window is broken in home 14; there is a large amount of trash and debris behind homes 14 and 19; there is an old appliance on the porch of home 10; there are openings in the underpinning of homes 14 and 19.

• Canadatown Market, 2603 W. Highway 204 – food service: 95; retail food 97. Feb. 1 regular inspection. Remarks: thermometers required to be visible in all coolers and freezers; nozzle on frozen drink machine soiled; no hand soap at hand wash sink.

• Pilot Travel Center #437, 481 W. Highway 92W, Williamsburg – food service: 100; retail food: 99. Feb. 5 regular inspection. Remarks: ice bags stored on floor.

• Circle K #4703291, 1142 Gordon Hill Pike, Corbin – food service: 100; retail food: 100. Feb. 6 regular inspection.

• Holiday Inn Express breakfast service, 1973 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin – 100. Feb. 6 regular inspection.

• Hampton Inn breakfast service, Highway 92W, Williamsburg – 100. Feb. 6 regular inspection.

• Best Western breakfast service, 2630 Cumberland Falls Highway – 97. Feb. 6 regular inspection. Remarks: thermometers required and must be visible in all coolers/freezers; single use items stored in soiled containers.

• Red Roof Inn & Suites breakfast service, 1888 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin – 96. Feb. 6 regular inspection. Remarks: nozzle area on milk dispenser soiled; coffee stirs unprotected; no soap or towels at handwash sink; no hand washing signs in restrooms.

Pool inspections

• Hampton Inn Pool, Williamsburg – 97. Jan. 24 regular inspection. Remarks: telephone not readily accessible.

• Hampton Inn Pool, Williamsburg – 100. Feb. 4 follow-up inspection. Remarks; item related to telephone accessibility corrected.

• University of the Cumberlands Pool – 92. Jan. 24 regular inspection. Remarks: pool not meeting turnover rate; chlorine level high; men’s shower in bad repair; floors soiled in men’s showers/dressing room; women’s showers in bad repair/soiled.

• University of the Cumberlands Pool ¬– 98. Feb. 4 follow-up inspection. Remarks: items related to turnover rate and chlorine level corrected; see original inspection for remaining items.

• Cumberland Inn Pool, Williamsburg – 100. Jan. 25 regular inspection.

• Holiday Inn Express Pool, Williamsburg – 98. Jan 25 regular inspection. Remarks: no sign posted indicating that no one may enter or swim alone.