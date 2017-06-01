By Mark White

Woodbine and McCreary County rescue officials had to use a stokes basket to rescue an injured hiker at Cumberland Falls State Park Thursday morning.

The victim, identified as Ryan Bonk, 42, suffered a broken leg after hiking about one mile on trail nine, which is inside McCreary County.

Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses said the two counties have a mutual aid agreement to assist one another with rescues in that area.

A female companion with Bonk was able to text 911 about 8:35 a.m. seeking help. She was unable to call due to poor cell phone reception in the area.

About a dozen rescuers from Woodbine Fire and Rescue and the McCreary County Rescue Squad responded to the area.

The first emergency workers arrived at the scene about 9:26 a.m.

Moses described the area as “very rough terrain” with several stairs or steps.

The area was too rough to use Whitley County’s rescue mule ATV vehicle.

Emergency workers used a stokes basket with a tire or wheel in the center to transport Bonk to safety.

Moses said that the wheeled stokes basket keeps rescuers from having to carry so much weight.

Once rescuers reached Bonk, it took about an hour to transport him to a McCreary County EMS ambulance, Moses said.

Emergency workers were on the scene until about 11:38 a.m.

Also assisting at the scene were McCreary County Emergency Management, Kentucky Emergency Management Regional Coordinator Jerry Rains and Cumberland Falls maintenance employees.