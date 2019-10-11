Initial report of naked woman chasing car leads to child abuse related arrest











It is a fairly common occurrence for authorities to receive calls about dogs chasing cars, but Thursday evening Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies instead responded to a report about a naked woman allegedly chasing cars, and ended up making a child abuse related arrest.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Lawson arrested Christina G. Siler, 35, of Highway 1804, in connection with the incident charging her with endangering the welfare of a minor, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault-child abuse, public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol, possession of marijuana, second-degree disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

It all started with a 911 call from the Highway 1804 area about the car chasing. Siler’s mother reported that her grandson had called her begging her to come get him because his mother was acting crazy, according to the arrest citation.

Another 911 call stated that Siler had allegedly painted her face black and was running around in the yard, Lawson wrote on the citation.

When Sgt. Jonas Saunders arrived at the scene, he found that Siler was “manifestly under the influence” of an unknown substance, and that the children had already been removed, according to the citation.

The citation doesn’t indicate whether Siler was wearing clothes when the officer arrived.

“Siler could barely stay on topic during a normal conversation. She had slurred speech and a staggered gait. She admitted to smoking marijuana, and was in possession of a small amount of marijuana cigarette and a glass pipe containing marijuana. Siler also stated she had taken her prescribed medication,” Lawson wrote.

Lawson stated in the citation that he spoke with a neighbor, who told him that Siler was allegedly punching the two children.

“Based on the written statement of assault on the children, the verbal statement of the grandmother, Siler’s intoxicated state, and the numerous 911 calls, Siler was taken into custody,” Lawson wrote.

She was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center, and pleaded not guilty during her arraignment Monday in Whitley District Court.

Judge Fred White appointed the public advocate’s office to represent Siler, scheduled an Oct. 14 preliminary hearing in her case, and set a $10,000 cash bond.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Siler was still incarcerated in the Whitley County Detention Center.