Inis Faye Reynolds, age 71, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 13, from 12 pm until the funeral hour at 2 pm at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hart Cemetery.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com