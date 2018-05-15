Info for this week’s state tennis, track championships













As reported in last week’s edition of the News Journal, a total of 18 high school tennis players from the coverage area are slated to compete in this year’s KHSAA state championships in Lexington.

The tournaments will kick off tomorrow (Thursday) with Corbin’s Katherine Niemeier taking on Carrie Beckman of Sacred Heart at 8:00 a.m. at the University of Kentucky’s Boone/Downing Tennis Complex.

Whitley County’s Anna Grace Zehr will take on Charity Nickel from Somerset, also at 8:00 a.m. at Boone/Downing.

Corbin’s Samantha Spady is scheduled to face Savannah Kruse from Bullitt East at 9:15 a.m.

In the girls doubles bracket, Corbin’s Sarah Gibbs and Emily Morton will face Sarah Englert and Ashley Fulkerson from Owensboro Catholic Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m.

Lady Hound teammates Ellie Jane Carloftis and Cora Bo Stevens will play Amna Ahmed and Amy Prather of Elizabethtown at 11:45 a.m.

Whitley County is also sending two girls doubles teams to state, with Raeanne Barton and Emma Zehr pairing up to face Assumption’s Allison and Sarah Fitzgerald at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, and the team of Katie Helton and Jena Shaw squaring off against Anna Maddux and Skylar Ray of Hopkinsville at 11:45 p.m.

Meanwhile, in boys tennis action down the road at the Shillito Park Complex, Whitley Colonel Reece Halcomb is scheduled to face Ty Crabtree of McCracken County at 8:00 a.m.

Fellow Colonel Chris Tan will play Russell’s Michael Eastham at 9:15 a.m., and Corbin’s Andrew Bingham will take on Jacob Belcher from Barren County at 10:30 a.m.

In the boys doubles bracket, Redhounds Peyton Hamlin and Brady Keith will play Cody Davis and Cass Kidwell from Campbellsville at 11:30 a.m., followed by teammates Drew Beechum and Seth Maguet taking on Matthew Erickson and John Laskey from Highlands at 12:45 p.m.

All first round winners will advance to play again Thursday afternoon, and winners of those mathces will return to compete again on Friday. All matches, boys and girls, will take place at the University of Kentucky on Friday.

The tournaments are scheduled to conclude at UK on Saturday, May 19. For complete results from the 2018 KHSAA state tennis championships, look inside the May 23 edition of the News Journal.

After their performances in last week’s regional championship meets, the following coverage area high school track and field athletes have qualified to compete in the 2018 KHSAA state championships this Thursday and Friday at the University of Kentucky in Lexington…

In Class A (competing Thursday), from Williamsburg: Selena Mattingly in the girls 400, 800, 1600 and 3200m runs, Danasia Buchanon and Macy Damron in the girls 100 and 300m hurdles, Tate Fields in the boys 800m run, Rose Bowen in girls disc and shot put, Alec Poore in boys disc and shot put, Macy Damron in the girls long jump, Lillie Hall in the girls triple jump, Chaz Jarboe in the boys triple jump, Hailey Brown in the girls high jump and Hall and Jarboe in the girls and boys pole vault. Dalton Dunn has also qualified in the boys pole vault.

Williamsburg relay teams qualifying to run at state include the boys and girls 4x800m, the boys 4x200m and the boys and girls 4x400m.

Lynn Camp will be sending a boys 4x100m relay team to state on Thursday, as well as Dalton Cook in the boys 400m dash and Tanner Boggs and Joseph Kerby in the boys high jump.

A day later, on Friday, the Class 2A meet will take place, including from Corbin: Cora Bo Stevens in the girls 200 and 400m dash, Lauren Simons in the girls 800m run, Sean Simons in the boys 3200m run, Taylor French in the girls long jump, Morgan Stacy in the girls high jump, Brooke Skinner in the girls pole vault and Cole Shelton in the boys pole vault.

The Lady Hounds shined in relay events at last week’s region meet, qualifying for state competition in the girls 4×800, 4×200, 4×100 and 4x400m races.

The Class 3A state championship meet is scheduled to take place on Saturday, but no coverage area athletes qualified to compete.

Once again, the top story coming into this year’s KHSAA track and field meet is whether Williamsburg junior Selena Mattingly will be able to add another state title to her ever-growing list of major championships.

She won in the 800m event in 2017, finishing third place in the 1600m run. She swept the competition at last week’s regional championship meet at the University of the Cumberlands, winning in the 400, 800, 1600 and 3200m runs.

For complete coverage of the 2018 state track and field championships, look in the May 23 edition of the News Journal.

Editor’s Note: In addition to this information, 50th District baseball and softball tournament brackets can also be found inside the May 16 print edition of the News Journal!