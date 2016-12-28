By Teresa Brooks

Infant Scarlet Marie VanDeMark, 7 weeks, of Wells Road, Corbin, departed this life on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at the Corbin Baptist Health.

She was born on October 28, 2016 in Corbin, to Cody VanDeMark and Latsha Hill.

She was preceded in death by her uncles, Brandon Lee Hill and Matthew Smith; and cousins, Raymond “Burt” Rose and Stephen Morgan.

She is survived by her parents, Cody VanDeMark and Latsha Hill of Corbin; grandparents, Greg and Sandy Hill of Williamsburg, Steve Hollingsworth of Corbin, and Arthur and Lisa VanDeMark of Corbin; great grandparents, Arnold and Darlene Morgan of Corbin, Wanda Sandman of Cincinnati, Paul Utterback of Corbin, Jerry and Gloria Elliott of Westland, MI, Linda Toppins of Huntington, WV, and Paul VanDeMark of Elkhart, IN; special grandmother, Rose Ann Brown of Corbin; great-great grandmother, Geneva Morgan Litton, of Corbin; very special aunt, Rena Brock; special uncles and aunts, Keith Hill, Shawn Hill, Shannon Hill, Stephanie Hill, Brittany Hill, Chris Brown, Devin VanDeMark, Stephanie VanDeMark, and Collin and Kayla VanDeMark; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Monday, December 26, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jim Carr officiating.

She was laid to rest in the Moore Cemetery on Frankfort School Road.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.