By Teresa Brooks

Infant, Jackson Driggers, 29 days of age, of Dal Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Monday, February 27, 2017 at the Jellico Community Hospital in Jellico.

He was born on January 29, 2017 in Jellico, TN to William Ira Edwards Driggers III and Sheila Kersey.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Melanie Macie Driggers.

He is survived by his parents, William Ira Edward Driggers III and Sheila Kersey of Williamsburg; two sisters, Maddison and Joselyn Driggers of Williamsburg; grandparents and great-grandparents, Sandra Roberts, Tracie Lyke, Melanie Gregory, Sheila White, Anita Serigny, Ron Kersey, John Hite, Will Driggers, Herman Roberts, John Hite Sr., Phyllis Hite, Anita Hutchinson, JR Hutchinson, Bull Driggers, Boyd White and Gail Kersey; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Friday, March 3, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel. He was laid to rest in the Elliott Cemetery.

