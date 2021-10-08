









Inez Goley, age 67, of Sandy Flats Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital of London, Kentucky. Inez was born on April 7, 1954 in Corbin, Kentucky to the late Ira Lee and Nola Mae (Willhoit) Goley.

She is survived by three sisters, Lois Mae Goley of Williamsburg, Ella Jane Morris and husband Wayne of Barbourville and Norma Jean Shackleford of Waynesburg; brother, Ira Lee “John” Goley of Williamsburg; nieces and nephews, Travis Lee Williams, Matthew Kyle Morris, Sumer Elesha Shackleford and Sarah Elizabeth Shackleford; two uncles, George Willhoit (Jane) of Williamsburg and Clifford Willhoit (Carolyn) of North Carolina; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 5:00 P.M. Saturday, October 9, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, October 10, at the Clearfork Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Rose and Pastor Tyler Jones officiating. Following the service she will be laid to rest in the Goley Cemetery on Sandy Flats in Williamsburg.

