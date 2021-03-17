Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Indiana man accused of trafficking drugs near north Corbin motel Tuesday

Posted On 17 Mar 2021
An Indiana man is facing drug trafficking charges in Laurel County after Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies located suspected methamphetamine, pills, paraphernalia, weapons and a large amount of U.S. currency in his possession in the parking lot of a north Corbin motel early Tuesday morning.

