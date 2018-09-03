











Ina McKeehan, 75, of Rockholds, passed away Wednesday August 29, 2018 at Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born August 15, 1943 in Whitley County, to the late Isaac and Hazel Murray McKeehan.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers Charles McKeehan and Phillip McKeehan.

She is survived by a sister, Wanda Grant of Rockholds; a brother, Jesse McKeehan (Anna) of Morrow, OH; several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

A graveside service was held Friday August 31, at the Terrell-Murray Cemetery with Bro. Frank Vanzant officiating.

Interment followed in the Terrell-Murray Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home was entrusted with these arrangements.