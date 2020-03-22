In the wake of coronavirus, it’s time to be a little more…











With the outbreak of the coronavirus, let’s face it things have gotten to be just a little bit, well, nuts for lack of a better description.

One person at the health department Friday compared a recent trip to Walmart to a scene from the television show, “The Walking Dead” where survivors of a zombie plaque go into empty supermarkets scavenging for food among nearly empty shelves.

My wife put it another way describing Kroger crowds as worse than at Christmas or before a snow, which in southeastern Kentucky is really saying something. After all everyone knows you have to go buy milk and bread before we get that 1/16 of an inch of snow…LOL.

Let’s just all take a minute, take a deep breath, and remember to be a little more: