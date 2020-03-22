In the wake of coronavirus, it’s time to be a little more…
Posted On 22 Mar 2020
Comment: 0
Tag: Mark White
With the outbreak of the coronavirus, let’s face it things have gotten to be just a little bit, well, nuts for lack of a better description.
One person at the health department Friday compared a recent trip to Walmart to a scene from the television show, “The Walking Dead” where survivors of a zombie plaque go into empty supermarkets scavenging for food among nearly empty shelves.
My wife put it another way describing Kroger crowds as worse than at Christmas or before a snow, which in southeastern Kentucky is really saying something. After all everyone knows you have to go buy milk and bread before we get that 1/16 of an inch of snow…LOL.
Let’s just all take a minute, take a deep breath, and remember to be a little more:
- Calm. The coronavirus isn’t turning people into zombies or anything like that. Let’s put this into some perspective for a minute. The statistics I have read show that about 80 percent of people who get the coronavirus get better without any medical treatment. To put it another way, if you get it, you aren’t going to feel great for a few days, but it probably won’t kill unless you are elderly, have a compromised immune system or both. The same can be said for many other illnesses, such as the flu. While the coronavirus isn’t likely to kill most people, it definitely is contagious and will kill some people, which we know no one wants. Besides nobody wants to get sick.
- Cautious. If you don’t want to get the coronavirus – or the flu or the common cold for that matter – then the best thing you can do to prevent that is WASH YOUR HANDS for goodness sake, and use hand sanitizer. This one really shouldn’t be that tough folks. With the recent run on hand soap at local stores, I really have to wonder what some of you haven’t been doing up until now. It’s little disturbing if I am being completely honest. Also use your shirt sleeve if possible, to open door knobs, and try not to touch common surfaces like countertops and so forth if you can avoid it. Also try to stay at least six feet away from people.
- Rational. As I wrote earlier, this isn’t the zombie apocalypse folks. Quit panicking and hording everything.
- Patient. People are going to get the coronavirus. Many businesses are shorthanded due to illness or will be with employees staying home to take care of their kids now that schools have canceled. Remember that these businesses will be doing the best they can, so don’t be a jerk to the frazzled and overworked employees.
- Supportive. Several local businesses are struggling, especially our restaurants. Place a call ahead of time, and pick up some food to go on your way home.
- Kinder. The elderly in particular are among the groups most at risk to get sick during this crisis. In other words, call or text that little old man or woman, who lives down the street, just to check on them. If you’re going to the store, ask if there is anything you can pick up for them. As the response to recent flooding showed, this community is really capable of coming together in a time of crisis to help those in need. Let’s just remember that.
Previous Story