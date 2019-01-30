In the Circle Family Restaurant closes its doors, but maybe not for good













Just over two months after opening for business, a downtown Corbin restaurant is closing its doors, but, hopefully, not permanently.

In the Circle Family Restaurant, located in the former Dixie Café building on South Main Street, announced Friday that it would cease operations at that location, at the close of business.

“We can’t continue to serve the public with all the leaks and problems in our current building,” the restaurant’s Facebook page stated.

The former restaurant continued Monday as, “In the Family Circle Thrift Shop.”

“It will only be open to Feb. 17, as our lease ends,” the restaurant owners stated adding that they have been and will continue to seek a new location for the restaurant.

“We want to thank everyone for their patronage and hope to be able to serve you again soon,” the post stated.

The restaurant opened in November after substantial renovations to both the interior and exterior.

In addition, the menu saw major changes.

The restaurant’s Facebook page remains active.