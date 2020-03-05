Impact Archery hits the mark at S3DA state indoor tournament











On Feb. 28-29 members of the Impact Archery team traveled to Owensboro to compete in the 2020 KY S3DA State Indoor Tournament.

Impact Archery is made up of kids from Whitley County, Williamsburg, Jellico, North Laurel and Lynn Camp. The team came home with several podium finishes in elementary, middle school, and high school divisions. Both the middle school club and high school club won second place.

Elementary Female Open

• 1st Place – Paisley McKiddy (Oak Grove Elementary)

• 2nd Place – Belle Trent (Whitley Central Intermediate)

Elementary Team

• Paisley McKiddy (Oak Grove Elementary)

• Belle Trent (Whitley Central Intermediate)

• Mason Long (Whitley Central Intermediate)

• Tanner Logan (Oak Grove)

• Jacob Anderson (Boston Elementary)

• Logan Anderson (Boston Elementary)

• Braylynn Spray (Oak Grove)

• Bristol Hill (Whitley Central Intermediate)

Middle School Female Open

• 1st Place – Morgan Huddleston (WCMS)

• 2nd Place – Cabela Johnson (Williamsburg Ind)

Middle School Male BH Compound

• 2nd Place – Gunner Wells (WCMS)

2nd Place Middle School Team

• Gunner Wells (WCMS)

• Morgan Huddleston (WCMS)

• Rylan Long (WCMS)

• Jackson Cobb (WCMS)

• Braedyn Strebeck (WCMS)

• Mason Partin (WCMS)

• Brileigh Logan (WCMS)

• Jada Wilson (WCMS)

• Haley Mott (WCMS)

• Candace Sutton (Williamsburg Independent)

• Drake Baker (Williamsburg Independent)

• Cabela Johnson (Williamsburg Independent)

2nd Place High School Female Open

• Savannah Philpot (North Laurel)

1st Place High School Male BH Compound

• Joseph West (Williamsburg Independent)

2nd Place High School Team

• Savannah Philpot (North Laurel)

• Joseph West (Williamsburg Independent)

• Mason Manning (Williamsburg Independent)

• Julia Shepherd (Lynn Camp)

• Chloe McKiddy (WCHS)

• Hunter Smith (WCHS)

• Chase Anderson (WCHS)

• Gabriella Lamb (WCHS)

• Emily Maiden (WCHS)

• Chloe Wilson (WCHS)

• Braden Wilson (WCHS)

• Joseph Siler (WCMS)

• Ciara Pittman (WCMS)