









Imogene Thomas, age 75, of South 3rd Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Baptist Health in Corbin. She was born on May 29, 1944 in Harlan, Kentucky, to the late Edger and Edna (Cox) Elswick. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Cindy Hembre and brothers, Hobert Elswick and Clyde Elswick. Imogene was a very loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by five children, Betty Thomas, Brenda Lane (James), Timmy Thomas (Rebecca), Roy Thomas (Melissa) and Troy Thomas all of Williamsburg; nine grandchildren, Michelle Sharp, Jennifer Shoemate, Heaven Thomas, Kayla Monhollen, Mandy Ward, Amber Thomas, Skyla Oaks, Gavon Thomas and Hunter Thomas; four great-grandchildren, Kyson Thomas, Ryker Ward, Terra Thomas and Dwight Monhollen; brother, James Elswick (Ruth) of Williamsburg; five sisters, June Dinkins (Marion) of Kingston, Tennessee, Nadine Ball of Corbin, Ruby Mitchell of Emlyn, Essie Strunk of Emlyn and Shirley Henegar (Kenny) of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, March 9, at the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery with Rev. Donnie Bruce Patrick and Rev. David Moreland officiating.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.