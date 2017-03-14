By Teresa Brooks

Imogene Lou King, 91, of Corbin, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Corbin Health and Rehabilitation.

Born in Laurel County, she was the daughter of the late Marion Walker and Anna Stansbury Walker. She was also preceded in death by her husband James D. King, and son Jimmy Lynn King. Imogene was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son Terry Lee King of Corbin; brother-in-law Kenneth King of Tracy City, TN; four grandchildren Jimmy Lee King, Jerry Lynn King, Melissa Renee Shepherd, and Mary A. Ancle; siblings Ella Coldiron of Corbin, Alma Lee Phillips of Louisville, and Billy Joe Walker of Greensburg, all who mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating.

Burial will be in Cumberland Memorial Gardens.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.