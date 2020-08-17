









Imogene Jones, age 89, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at her home. She was born May 15, 1931, in Whitley County, KY, to the late Everett and Mary McKiddy Monhollen. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Frank Jones, Jr.; two sons, Larry Jones and Ron Jones; three brothers, Garrett Monhollen, Joe Monhollen and Ester Monhollen; one sister, Lorene Wegner; two sons-in-law, Jimmy Croley and Ronald Croley; and step-mother, Doshie Monhollen.

She is survived by three children, Lonnie Jones (Debra) of Williamsburg, KY; Wilma Croley of Williamsburg, KY, and Sharon Croley of Newport News, VA; 10 grandchildren, Pamela Jones Taylor, Larry Douglas Jones, Angela Tillman, Regina Raney, Tonya Shackleford, John Everett Jones, Brittany Carr, Ronald Jeffrey Croley, Michael Croley, and Bradley Maiden; 14 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Leota Cox of Siler, KY; one brother, Ernest Monhollen of Ida, MI; daughter-in-law, Vonnie Jones of West Palm Beach, F; several nieces, nephews; and a host of friends and relatives to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held Sunday, August 16, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Gerald Mullins officiating. Interment was in Goins Cemetery on Harps Creek.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.