









Imogene A. White, 84, of Corbin, passed away Thursday morning, November 5, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Bradley White.

She was born March 1, 1936, in the Bee Creek community of Whitley County, a daughter of the late Ernest and Norma G. Morgan Alsip. Imogene enjoyed growing flowers and vegetables, and spending time with her family.

Survivors include two sons: Bro. Stacy J. White (Shirley) and Zendal White; six grandchildren: Canaan White, Calah Holloway (James), Hannah White, Jeremiah White, Jude White, and Bethany White; a sister, Justine Young (Homer Ray); three nieces: Sherry Hensley (Dale), Katrina Davis (Rick), and LaDonna Dopel (John); several great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; and two special cousins, Everett Alsip and Arnold Morgan.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, November 7 at Trinity Baptist Temple in North Corbin with Bro. Stacy White and Bro. Don Farmer officiating. Burial was at the Moore Cemetery near her home.

Honorary pallbearers were brothers and sisters of Bethlehem Baptist Church where she was a member.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is serving the White family and messages may be sent to them at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

