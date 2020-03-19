Ima Lee Helton
Ima Lee Helton, age 72, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Corbin, KY, to the late, Arthur and Mary Storms. Ima was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Larry Helton; daughter, Barbara Helton; brothers, Henry Storms and Jimmy Storms; and by her sisters, Thelma Vanover and Cordelia Holt.
Ima is survived by her loving husband, Darrell Helton; son, Charles (Sherry) Gray of Corbin; daughters, Shelia (Kenny) Tate of London and Tammy (Jeffrey) Sparks of Shelbyville, KY; brothers, Edward (Susan) Storms of Oscoda, MI, Randall (Sherri) Storms of Racine, OH, Leslie Storms and Curtis Storms, both of Polyroy, OH; sisters, Vernella (Ray) Jackson of Pickton, OH, and Marty (Brian) Hickel of Orient, OH; grandsons, Kevin (Mark) Casteel of Lexington and Joseph Walters of London; granddaughters, Sierra Jenkins of London, Angela (Kevin) Kiser of Logan, OH, Amber (Chris) Polen of Lancaster, OH, and Sheila Bowman of Logan, OH; great-grandchildren, Kevin Kiser, Kaleb Kiser, Joshua Lollis, Matthew Bowman, Kylee Kline, and Katie Kiser; and by a host of other friends and family who will grieve her passing.
Graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday March 23, at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Keavy.
Friends may write messages to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.