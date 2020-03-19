









Ima Lee Helton, age 72, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Corbin, KY, to the late, Arthur and Mary Storms. Ima was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Larry Helton; daughter, Barbara Helton; brothers, Henry Storms and Jimmy Storms; and by her sisters, Thelma Vanover and Cordelia Holt.

Ima is survived by her loving husband, Darrell Helton; son, Charles (Sherry) Gray of Corbin; daughters, Shelia (Kenny) Tate of London and Tammy (Jeffrey) Sparks of Shelbyville, KY; brothers, Edward (Susan) Storms of Oscoda, MI, Randall (Sherri) Storms of Racine, OH, Leslie Storms and Curtis Storms, both of Polyroy, OH; sisters, Vernella (Ray) Jackson of Pickton, OH, and Marty (Brian) Hickel of Orient, OH; grandsons, Kevin (Mark) Casteel of Lexington and Joseph Walters of London; granddaughters, Sierra Jenkins of London, Angela (Kevin) Kiser of Logan, OH, Amber (Chris) Polen of Lancaster, OH, and Sheila Bowman of Logan, OH; great-grandchildren, Kevin Kiser, Kaleb Kiser, Joshua Lollis, Matthew Bowman, Kylee Kline, and Katie Kiser; and by a host of other friends and family who will grieve her passing.

Graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday March 23, at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Keavy.

Friends may write messages to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.