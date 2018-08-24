











Ima Jean Siler, 84, of Corbin passed away Tuesday, August 21, 2018.

Born February 10, 1934, in Harlan County, she was the daughter of the late Dillard and Kathryn Brock.

In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garfield Siler, and son, Michael Ray Siler.

She leaves behind her son, Larry Dean Siler and wife Angela; four grandchildren: Tammy Bradford and husband Michael, Elizabeth Portwood and husband Charles, RaeAnn Siler, and Christopher Siler; nine great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; and her brother, Willard Brock.

Funeral services were held Thursday, August 23, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Paula Farmer and Pastor Michael Addison officiating.

Burial followed Friday in Lutheran Church Cemetery at Hebron, KY.

Hart Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements where messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.