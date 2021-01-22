









Ima Jean McVey Knuckles, age 70, of Corbin passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin. She is survived by her daughter, Annette Daniels.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 23, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Gilbert officiating. Burial will follow in the Brafford Cemetery in Gray, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 P.M. on Saturday January 23rd at the funeral home. Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.