Ida Joan Engle, age 85, of Gray, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Beech Tree Manor in Jellico, TN.

Funeral service will be held at 11am on Monday, August 10th at Gray Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Candle Ridge Cemetery in Gray.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com, was in charge of arrangements.