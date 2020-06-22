I know firsthand, running for a political office is no easy task











It is primary election time again. You have about a week left to cast your ballot. Voting has been rather easy this year with the changes that have been made. Many have already cast their ballots and you can vote now or on Tuesday. It is not a big election year, but it is an important one.

Deciding who to cast your ballot for has changed from when I was a young boy. I was fascinated by the colorful cards that were handed out at the polling locations. As kids we made a game out of it by seeing who could collect the most cards. Campaigning continued right up to the voting precinct. I don’t think it had much effect, but all politicians handed out cards, usually with their pictures on them and in a variety of colors.

Years ago, other than knocking on doors to solicit votes, candidates placed an ad in the local newspaper and stated information about themselves. Some still do. They also used local radio for the same purpose. They would tell us about their family, education, where they went to church, what they would do for us and so on. We actually got more information about candidates than we do now, but thankfully some still realize the power of the press.

Today, we vote for who has the most signs. For the most part we know very little about the candidates. I ran for office once and I am guilty of this, but what do you do when your opponent is decorating every lawn with their picture on a sign? Because of my job I had very little time to knock on doors, and I lost in my bid for magistrate. However, I was satisfied with how well I did, and it taught me to feel for all who run for office. They have my sympathy and understanding. It is not easy.

The state and national campaigning on television is what turns me off. If you think it is bad now, then wait until the general election in November. Watching television will be filled with negative ads. Billions of dollars will be spent. I ask, isn’t there a better way campaigning can be done?

Presently, the democrats have been good at slaughtering their own candidates, but in the general election, that is when the real skills of slamming an opponent is best, and the republicans have proven to be best at it for years.

An example of a weak slam is this Johnny come lately guy who is running on the democratic ticket for the senate. He has a barrage of ads on television slamming an opponent by saying, “I am a real democrat,” plus a couple of other weak slams. Is that all the information a person needs to vote for somebody?

I gripe. But the numerous ads that are repeated at every break on TV gives me another good reason to watch Netflix or read a book or newspaper.

Political affiliation has divided us more than ever. Friends can be lost. Enemies can be made. As an example of how times have changed, I remember when my dad, a staunch republican, would argue with my brothers-in-law who were democrats. You would think he was at a disadvantage because my seven sisters all married democrats. But no, he could hold his own, and usually win the debate with nobody getting mad. They set a good example for us to follow.

I close by thanking the candidates who have advertised in this newspaper to tell us about themselves and what they stand for. The ads you have placed in the News Journal will reach more potential voters and influence them to support you. I wish you the best, and I also thank you for the courage and conviction you have shown to seek office.