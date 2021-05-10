I-75 lane closures scheduled for Wednesday, May 12, in Whitley County











The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists right lane closures will occur on I-75 southbound (mile point 28) and I-75 southbound (mile point 2.5) in Whitley County on Wednesday, May 12, due to bridge maintenance operations.

The work schedule is listed below:

• On Wednesday, May 12, I-75 southbound traffic at mile point 28 (Lynn Camp Creek Bridge) in Whitley County will be reduced to one lane (right lane closure) at 9 a.m. and is expected to conclude at 11 a.m.

• On Wednesday, May 12, I-75 southbound traffic at mile point 2.5 in Whitley County will be reduced to one lane (right lane closure) at 12 p.m. and is expected to conclude at 2 p.m.

Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews and other drivers. The work is dependent on weather conditions.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.