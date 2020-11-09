Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
I-75 lane closures scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 12 as crews conduct bridge inspections in Whitley County

Posted On 09 Nov 2020
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists lane closures will occur on I-75 northbound and southbound (mile point 27.8) in Whitley County on Thursday, Oct. 22 due to bridge inspections.

The work schedule is listed below:

• On Thursday, Nov. 12, northbound traffic at mile point 27.8 (Lynn Camp Creek Bridge) in Whitley County will be reduced to one lane (right lane) at 9 a.m. and is expected to conclude at 11 a.m.

• On Thursday, Nov. 12, southbound traffic at mile point 27.8 (Lynn Camp Creek Bridge) in Whitley County will be reduced to one lane (right lane) at 12 p.m. and is expected to conclude at 2 p.m.

The lane restrictions will allow crews to perform a detailed inspection of the bridge structure. Engineers will be using a Snooper Truck to access the deck substructure on the bridge.

Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews and other drivers. The work is dependent on weather conditions.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.

The News Journal