I-75 lane closures planned Wednesday, Thursday in Whitley County













If you are planning to travel north on I-75 in Whitley County Wednesday, Sept. 12, or south on I-75 Thursday, Sept. 13, then you might want to allow a little extra travel time due to planned lane restrictions those days.

On Wednesday, northbound traffic at mile point 27.9 (Lynn Camp Creek Bridge) will be reduced to one lane from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

On Thursday, southbound traffic at mile point 27.9 (Lynn Camp Creek Bridge) will be reduced to one lane from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The lane restrictions will allow crews to perform a detailed inspection of the bridge structure. Engineers will be using a Snooper Truck to access the deck substructure on the bridge.

Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews and other drivers. The work is dependent on weather conditions.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.