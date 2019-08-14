I-75 lane closures planned near 2-mile marker











Starting this weekend, motorists traveling south on I-75 between Williamsburg and Jellico exits can expect brief delays due to alternating lane closures.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office announced Monday that motorists would see alternating lane closures between southbound mile points 2.683-2.398 beginning on Saturday, Aug. 17, and concluding on Friday, Aug. 23.

The lane closures are necessary to replace concrete bridge joints. The contractor will work with lane closures in place continuously until the project is completed.

Also, lane widths will be reduced to 12 feet. No wide loads over 10 feet will be allowed through the work zone. The suggested wide load detour route will be U.S. 25E in Corbin.

Motorists also need to be aware that the speed limit will be reduced to 55 miles per hour in the work zone, and double fines will be enforced.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date and time could be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.

You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.