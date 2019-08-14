Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

I-75 lane closures planned near 2-mile marker

Posted On 14 Aug 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

Starting this weekend, motorists traveling south on I-75 between Williamsburg and Jellico exits can expect brief delays due to alternating lane closures.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office announced Monday that motorists would see alternating lane closures between southbound mile points 2.683-2.398 beginning on Saturday, Aug. 17, and concluding on Friday, Aug. 23.

The lane closures are necessary to replace concrete bridge joints. The contractor will work with lane closures in place continuously until the project is completed.

Also, lane widths will be reduced to 12 feet. No wide loads over 10 feet will be allowed through the work zone. The suggested wide load detour route will be U.S. 25E in Corbin.

Motorists also need to be aware that the speed limit will be reduced to 55 miles per hour in the work zone, and double fines will be enforced.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date and time could be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.

You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Tractor-trailer wreck shuts down I-75 north Sunday night

Posted On 01 Aug 2019
, By
0

Tenn. man dies following Sunday crash on I-75

Posted On 08 Jul 2019
, By
0

Tractor trailer driver arrested for DUI after Tuesday crash

Posted On 24 Apr 2019
, By
0

I-75 widening project set to begin Monday near Corbin

Posted On 17 Apr 2019
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal