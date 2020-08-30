Hutton School of Business enhances, expands programs











Beginning Fall 2020, classes in business analytics and business ethics will be included as core classes for those pursuing a business degree through the Hutton School of Business at University of the Cumberlands. Students will also have two new concentration options within the degree program: finance and strategic marketing.

In business analytics, students will learn how data describe, predict, and inform business decisions in the specific areas of accounting, economics, finance, management, and marketing. They will also develop basic data literacy and an analytic mindset that will assist in making strategic and informed decisions based on data. Ultimately, students will learn how to ask the right questions of data.

The business ethics course examines the ethical aspects of individual and corporate decision making as well as the role ethics play in sound business decisions and a healthy workplace environment. The course provides resources for making sound ethical decisions within the context of managerial practice and implementing those decisions for an organization in a competitive marketplace.

Lois McWhorter, Chair of the Hutton School of Business, said the incorporation of analytics and ethics in the business curriculum will provide students an even stronger academic foundation and prepare them for a competitive work environment.

The Hutton School of Business is also expanding its bachelor-level degree offerings. In addition to concentrations in accounting and business administration, Cumberlands will now offer two additional concentrations: finance and strategic marketing.

McWhorter said these concentrations are “reflective of the demands of today’s business market” because “employers are interested in employees who have a strong foundation in the business body of knowledge and are also specialists in a functional area of business.”

Dr. Jake Brock, assistant professor of accounting, said, “Finance is a versatile major with a wide variety of employment opportunities in the business professions.”

The new concentrations in finance and strategic marketing prepare graduates for potential careers in many areas. An additional benefit of these concentrations is the potential for students to complete a number of certifications and licensures either during their program or after completion of their degree.

All undergraduate business degrees at University of the Cumberlands may be completed in-seat or entirely online. Applications are now open. Visit ucumberlands.edu/academics for more details.