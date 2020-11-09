Hutton School of Business at Cumberlands granted special accreditation, new program approvals by IACBE











The Hutton School of Business at University of the Cumberlands has been busy this year.

The School recently completed the accreditation process for its doctorate programs, Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) and Doctor of Philosophy in Business (PhD). At the Hutton School of Business, doctoral students can complete their program entirely online or through a hybrid format. Specializations available for the DBA and Ph.D. in Business include accounting, entrepreneurship, healthcare administration, marketing, project management, and strategic management. These programs have received new program accreditation through the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE).

The IACBE also granted specialized accreditation of the accounting programs offered by the Hutton School of Business. This specialized accounting accreditation is in addition to the program accreditation granted years earlier. Within this accreditation, disciplinary areas such as financial accounting and reporting, managerial/cost accounting, global/international accounting, and auditing are considered, among others. The accounting programs at the Hutton School of Business are one of nine schools in the world to have earned this specialized accreditation.

Lois McWhorter, Department Chair of the Hutton School of Business, said, “These approvals by IACBE are extremely satisfying. It is rewarding receiving accreditation from a highly-respected and nationally-recognized organization. Truly, it’s a testament to the innovation and commitment of the great faculty and staff in this department. We want to make our curricula the best they can be, and we are pleased to offer programs that professionals around the world can benefit from.”

The IACBE evaluates programs based on the following core principles: commitment to integrity, responsibility, and ethical behavior; quality assessment and advancement; strategic planning; curricula and learning opportunities; faculty characteristics, activities, and processes; student policies, procedures, and processes; resources supporting the programs; external relationships; and innovation in education.

About the IACBE – The International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE) was founded in 1997 and is nationally-recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). The IACBE is the leader in mission-driven and outcomes-based programmatic accreditation in business and management education for student-centered colleges, universities, and other higher education institutions throughout the world. The IACBE has hundreds of member institutions and campuses worldwide, and has accredited over 1,400 business and business-related programs in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Central America, and South America.

The IACBE’s World Headquarters are located at 11374 Strang Line Road in Lenexa, Kansas, 66215, USA. For more information, please visit the IACBE’s website at www.iacbe.org.