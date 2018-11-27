











Huston Ball “Pad” Partin, 77, of Huston Partin Road, Williamsburg departed this life on Thursday, November 22, 2018 at his home.

He was born on July 9, 1941 in Wheeler, to the late John Will Partin and Icevania (Keithley) Partin.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Fred Partin and JB Partin; sister, Arlin Partin and niece, Patsey Brown.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Petrey Partin of Williamsburg; three children, Lavonda Stewart (Keith) of Berea, Timothy Partin (Jennifer) of Williamsburg and John Partin (Jessica) of Kenton County; five grandchildren, Ashley Partin, Nathan Partin, David Baker, Tyler Stewart and Presley Partin; special nieces and nephews, Deborah Gray, Sherry Dean Collins, Jimmy Partin, Frankie Senters, Troy Allen Senters and Bernice Senters; special friends, Elmer and Beverly Petrey for always being there; and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Sunday, November 25, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Meadors officiating.

Following the service he was laid to rest in the Joe Wes Petrey Family and Friends Cemetery on Brays Chapel Road, Williamsburg.

