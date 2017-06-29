By Dean Manning

Peeking out from obscure places across Whitley County are unique and colorful rocks that are part of a new craze known as “Kindness Rocks.”

More than 1,600 people have joined and are participating in the Whitley County Rocks group.

Members paint and hide the rocks that are unique not only in size and shape, but in the way they have been adorned.

Some are simple such as a blue rock adorned with the “UK” logo. Others contain messages such as “Pray,” or sayings such as “Be a little ‘Boulder.’”

Tracy Cox of Williamsburg, who started the Whitley County Rocks group on Facebook, said someone had reposted the Kindness Rocks Project link, www.kindnessrocksproject.com, and she decided to start a group at Star Baptist Church in Goldbug through the church’s youth group.

“My main purpose was to spread the word of God,”

“I made that Facebook group and it just went crazy,” Cox said.

Anyone is welcome to join the Whitley County Rocks Facebook page.

At the page, members post pictures of rocks hidden in places around the county along with a clue to its location.

Members also post pictures of rocks they have found. Once a rock is found, the new owner may elect to either keep it or hide it in a new location to keep it moving.

Cox emphasized that the rocks are there for the general public and anyone who sees a rock is welcome and encouraged to take it.

“If someone keeps your rocks don’t be insulted. Be flattered,” Cox wrote to the group.

Cox has posted some ground rules on the Facebook page with the biggest rule being to keep things positive.

“This project is to create fun and inspiration to people who come across them. This is a positive and inspirational group and it will stay that way…. no room or time for drama or negativity!!!!” Cox wrote in the rules.

Cox also asks participants to respect property owners when hiding rocks by asking for permission.

A small issue arose recently concerning hiding rocks and searching for rocks at the University of the Cumberlands campus in which campus security told several participants they could not be on campus.

Cox said after speaking with university officials, she was assured rock hiders and seekers were welcome on campus.

A similar issue arose near Williamsburg City Hall after employees found several rocks hidden in the grass around city hall when they were struck with a lawn mower.

Cox amended the rules to remind the people hiding rocks not to hide them in the grass or someplace where someone may trip over them.

“Please be safe, courteous and respectful,” Cox wrote.

Megan Murphy, from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, created the Kindness Rocks Project in an effort to spread inspiration and motivation.

Since then, Kindness Rocks groups have been established across North America.

Similar groups have been established in Corbin, London and McCreary County.

“I’m just going to see where it goes,” Cox said.