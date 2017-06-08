By Don Estep

The way Rodger Bird punished opponents in football could lead one to believe that he would display that boastful rough guy image. Not so. As his wife Sally stated in the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame (KAHF) program, “He’s always been humble about his accomplishments.”

“I remember when our son Paul was a little boy, he came home from school and asked, “Did daddy use to play football?”

Yes he did, he really did in a way that made his family and those of us from Corbin proud.

Rodger loves to talk about football, but he does not boast or brag. I learned more about Rodger during the two years we recently lived in Henderson, Ky. where he and his wife, Sally, live.