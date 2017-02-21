By Staff

Hugh J. Stanfill, 86, of Black Oak Road, Williamsburg, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Baptist Health, Corbin, KY.

He was born November 21, 1930 at Red Ash, KY, the son of the late James S. Stanfill and Laura (Morgan) Stanfill.

Mr. Stanfill was a Veteran of the Korean War.

He is preceded by siblings, Lena Stanfill Thomas, Lloyd Stanfill, Paul Stanfill, Charles Stanfill, Pearl Stanfill and Estalee Stanfill.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lottie (Douglas) Stanfill; step-children, Darell Buis and wife, Sylvia, of Cincinnati, OH, Pamela Buis of Williamsburg, Vicki Gatts of Manitowoc, WI; seven step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; brother, Alonzo Stanfill of Black Oak; sisters, Christine Stanfill Dillard of Mississippi, Leona Stanfill Hughes of Jellico, TN, Mary Stanfill Lamb of Pine Knot.

The funeral services were held Tuesday, February 21, at the Cox & Son Funeral Home in Jellico with Rev. Sam Walden officiating.

Burial will be at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22, in the Dullin Cemetery at Black Oak.

Cox & Son Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.