Huff Recognized Among Legislators as Conservative Award Recipient











The American Conservative Union Foundation (ACUF) recognizes Representative Regina Huff of Williamsburg with an Award for Conservative Achievement. This award is presented to state legislators that continually illustrate conservative principles in their work.

“I am grateful to receive an ‘Award for Conservative Achievement,’” said Huff. “As your legislator, it is my top priority to continue being a leading conservative voice for Kentucky and uphold the Constitutional values that it was established upon.”

The ACUF’s Ratings of Congress and Ratings of the States are designed to show the way over 8,000 elected officials across the nation view the role of government. The ratings for Kentucky illustrate the differences between chambers of the legislature and reveal lawmakers’ positions on a variety of issues that directly affect Kentuckians.

Chairman of ACUF Matt Schlapp stated, “In the 2019 session, Kentucky lawmakers passed legislation to create economic opportunities and leave intact the Second Amendment rights of Kentuckians. Now, Governor Beshear is signaling that he intends to spend beyond the state’s means, raise taxes, and limit constitutionally protected rights. It will be up to the conservatives of the General Assembly to prevent these bad ideas from becoming a reality.”

The ACUF, host of the Conservative Political Action Conference, released its ratings of the 2019 Kentucky General Assembly and reviewed legislation voted on in both chambers of the legislature to produce average scores of the House and Senate as well as individual scores for each sitting member.